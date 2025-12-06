Congress Claims Assam CM’s Wife Buys Property "Wherever She Goes"

All India Congress Commitee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam co-incharge Manoj Chauhan launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, calling him “the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country.”

Speaking at a press briefing, Chauhan alleged that the Chief Minister and his family possess unaccounted properties not only across Assam but in several parts of India and even abroad.

Chauhan questioned how the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, was allegedly able to purchase properties “wherever she goes”.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma once said he had no money in his hands and that he relies on his wife whenever needed. How did his wife accumulate such a large unaccounted-for wealth? Did she bring it from her mother's home?" he said.

The Congress leader further said, "It was only after Himanta Biswa Sarma became a minister and later the Chief Minister that his wife suddenly became the owner of massive assets and multiple companies, making many things clear."

Turning to the controversy surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death, Chauhan said he believed from the very beginning that the case involved foul play after watching a video from Singapore. He accused the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, of delaying the acknowledgment of possible murder. “It took him 75 days to say what the public already knew,” Chauhan said, adding that the delay showed the “failure” of the Home Department.

Chauhan also criticised the government for maintaining silence on the long-pending demand for ST status for six communities and the unrest at Tezpur University. He accused the Chief Minister of diverting attention from these issues with unnecessary comments, while “playing politics” ahead of elections.

He questioned why, if the Prime Minister and Home Minister “love Assam so much,” the Centre did not grant ST status during the last decade. “The Chief Minister remembers this issue only when elections come close,” Chauhan remarked.

The Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister is already preparing to influence the next Assembly elections using the Election Commission. He urged the people of Assam to stay alert and ensure that “no outsider” or “unfair means” affects voters’ rights.

Meanwhile, in the Zubeen Garg case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police is preparing to file its chargesheet. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the chargesheet is expected between December 6 and December 12. According to him, investigators have compiled around 3,500 documents and recently consulted with the Advocate General to finalise the report.

Also Read: Defamation or Distraction? Senior Advocate Hits Out at Riniki Bhuyan Sharma