Congress Leader Debabrata Saikia Demands Dismissal of Bhargav Borbora

Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, has formally written to the Assam Human Rights Commission and the Police Accountability Commission, demanding the immediate termination of Officer-in-Charge Bhargav Borbora of Panbazar Police Station.

This demand follows allegations of severe misconduct, including a recent case of physical assault and custodial torture involving a civilian, and adds to a growing list of previous incidents that have raised concerns about the officer’s behaviour.

The most recent controversy erupted on November 15, 2024, when Borbora was captured on camera physically assaulting a youth, namely Gyandeep Hazarika, at Fancy Bazar, Guwahati.

Hazarika was allegedly detained for violating traffic laws by entering a one-way street, an offense which carries a fine of Rs. 2000. However, instead of issuing the fine, Borbora reportedly assaulted the youth in public, handcuffed him—against Supreme Court guidelines—and threatened him with severe repercussions. The disturbing footage has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

However, this is not the first such incident involving OC Borbora. The officer has been implicated in several previous cases of police brutality, further fueling public demand for action. One of the most notable past incidents occurred earlier this year when Borbora was accused of physically assaulting a journalist in Nazira, raising serious concerns about the use of excessive force by Assam Police. In that case, the journalist was allegedly beaten during an on-duty assignment, highlighting systemic issues within the police department under Borbora’s leadership.

In response to these allegations, Saikia has demanded that a case be registered against OC Borbora under relevant sections of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Specifically, the Congress Party referred to Chapter II, Sections 3(ii), (iii), (vii), (x), and (xi), which deal with acts of physical and mental cruelty against members of these communities. The Party also linked these demands to the broader issue of police brutality and systemic abuses within Assam’s law enforcement agencies.

In light of the repeated instances of misconduct, Saikia has called for sweeping police reforms aimed at fostering greater accountability and transparency within the police force. Among the key proposals put forward are:

Mandatory Sensitisation Training: Regular training for police officials to improve their understanding of human rights and the proper use of force.

Body-Mounted Cameras: Equipping all officers with body-mounted cameras to ensure transparency in their interactions with the public.

Live CCTV Telecasts: Broadcasting CCTV footage from police stations to the public in real-time to monitor and prevent custodial violence and abuse.

In his letter to the Chairperson of the Assam Human Rights Commission, Debabrata Saikia urged the Commission to initiate a suo motu inquiry into the violation of human rights by OC Bhargav Borbora. Saikia emphasized the importance of independent oversight in a state with a history of police violence and extra-judicial killings. He noted that while Borbora has been placed on reserve pending an internal investigation, this response is insufficient, given the officer’s repeated history of misconduct.

“I, Debabrata Saikia, MLA, in my capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Congress Legislative Party Leader of Assam, respectfully urge your esteemed Commission to thoroughly review and take swift action on the aforementioned case of police brutality,” Saikia stated in his letter. He further highlighted the need for a people-centric approach within law enforcement to ensure that public trust is restored.

OC Bhargav Borbora’s track record of misconduct has drawn widespread criticism. In addition to the incidents involving journalists and civilians, he has been involved in multiple cases of excessive use of force, which have sparked protests and public outcry. Despite internal investigations, these past actions have largely gone unpunished, raising concerns about a lack of accountability within the Assam Police.

Saikia has demanded that Borbora be dismissed and arrested immediately to send a strong message about the state’s commitment to upholding human rights and maintaining public trust in its institutions.