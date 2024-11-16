Raijor Dal Leader Calls for Strict Action Against Bhargav Borbora

Raijor Dal leader and social justice activist, Bhaben Handique, has filed formal complaints with both the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) following a shocking incident of police brutality.

The incident involves Officer-in-Charge Bhargav Borbora, who allegedly subjected a delivery boy, Gyandeep Hazarika, to severe physical abuse in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area.

Handique, in his complaints, has condemned the actions of Officer Borbora as "inhuman" and demanded exemplary punishment for the officer.

The accused physically attacked the victim, even threatening his life during the assault, an act Handique describes as a gross violation of human rights and a disgrace to the law enforcement system. “The brutality displayed by Officer Borbora is not just an attack on an individual; it undermines the credibility of the entire police force,” Handique remarked. "Such acts of violence are intolerable in any civilized society."

In his complaint to the NHRC, Handique expressed grave concerns over the officer’s actions, noting that such brutality severely compromises public trust in the police, whose primary duty is to protect citizens. He also pointed out that Borbora’s behaviour reflected a troubling abuse of power by law enforcement. "This officer's conduct is a direct attack on the principles of justice and human dignity," Handique stressed.

Furthermore, Handique has also filed a complaint with the NCSC under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Hazarika’s status as a member of the SC community, Handique argued, made the assault even more egregious, as it was not only an act of physical violence but also an act of caste-based discrimination. “This brutality, particularly against someone from the SC community, highlights a disturbing pattern of police misconduct that cannot be ignored,” Handique said.

Handique emphasized that the mere suspension of Officer Borbora was insufficient in addressing the gravity of the situation. "Suspension alone is not enough. We demand the harshest punishment possible to ensure that such an atrocity is never repeated," he declared.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the public, with demands for justice growing louder.