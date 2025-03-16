Bhupen Borah Accuses Assam Police of Shielding BJP Leaders

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah launched a scathing attack on the Assam Police, questioning its handling of cases involving ruling party leaders while swiftly arresting Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh.

Bhupen Borah alleged that despite multiple complaints filed by the Assam Congress against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for inflammatory remarks, including calls for a DNA test of Rahul Gandhi and threats to burn Sonia Gandhi’s house, the police lacked the "courage" to take action.

"Does the Assam Police draw salaries from the BJP headquarters (Bajpayee Bhawan) or public funds collected from Assam’s citizens?" Borah asked, highlighting past legal cases against Deka, including FIRs registered in 2014, 2016, and 2017 under various IPC sections, including 498A, 341, 279, and 307. He reaffirmed the Congress’s commitment to fighting corruption and upholding Gandhian ideals to mobilize public awareness.

Borah made these remarks during an all-party Iftar gathering organized by the Congress in Guwahati. The event, attended by leaders from various political parties and communities, featured collective prayers and calls for unity. Bora reiterated that the Congress is determined to unite all parties to end the "Hitlerian misrule" under CM Sarma and usher in "good days" for Assam through a democratic struggle.

Senior Congress leaders, including Prithviraj Sathe, Pawan Singh Ghatowar, working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar, MLAs Rokibul Ahmed and Nandita Das, as well as leaders from Raijor Dal, CPI, and Assam Jatiya Parishad, participated in the gathering. Intellectuals Abdul Mannan and Navanil Barua were also present at the event.