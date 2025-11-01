“Correct Your Ways Before It's Late, or Dubai and Singapore May Be Your Refuge”: Gaurav Gogoi

APCC President and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of losing credibility and using state agencies to instil fear among the people rather than addressing their concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, “September 10 was already a flop for the Chief Minister. He failed to bring out any evidence against me. Despite his tall claims, he could not say anything substantial on that day.”

The Congress leader further claimed that Sarma has “lost public acceptance” and is now afraid of the growing strength of the Congress in Assam. “Every 10th of the month, I have continued the Congress joining programme as promised. But the Chief Minister has not kept his word on anything. He fears the rise of Congress, but instead of fearing us, he should fear the people of Assam,” Gogoi stated.

He warned the Chief Minister that after losing the next election, he would have to live among the very people he now intimidates through the police and CID. “When that day comes, the Home Department will no longer be under his control. He should correct his words and deeds before it’s too late, otherwise, Dubai or Singapore may be his only refuge,” Gogoi said pointedly.

On the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi accused the Chief Minister and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of misleading the public. “The SIT has become a tool to conceal and distort facts. Even a month after the incident, neither Zubeen’s family nor his fans have been given the truth. The investigation appears confusing and manipulative,” he alleged.

Gogoi added that the public only wishes to hear Zubeen’s voice one last time through his final film, “Roi Roi Binale.” Criticising the Chief Minister for skipping the film’s premiere, Gogoi remarked, “When ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released, he issued directives to watch it. Has he done the same for Zubeen’s film? The people of Assam were at the cinema hall yesterday, only the Chief Minister was missing.”

In a direct swipe at Sarma’s leadership style, Gogoi said, “We live in a democracy, not in a kingdom. The Chief Minister thinks of himself as a monarch and tries to rule through fear. But the people of Assam will not tolerate that.”

Reiterating his stance, Gogoi concluded, “From the beginning of the year, I have been saying the same things, but the Chief Minister has failed to prove anything against me. I don’t need his certificate of honesty. We do not want to politicise Zubeen Garg’s death. We only want truth and justice.”

