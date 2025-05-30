Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

DDMA Launches Helpline to Aid Guwahati Flood-Hit Residents

Amid urban flooding in Guwahati, DDMA Kamrup (Metro) urges citizens to contact its emergency helpline for assistance. Toll-free: 0361-1077, Mobile: 93654-29314.

PratidinTime News Desk
DDMA Launches Helpline to Aid Guwahati Flood-Hit Residents

In light of the urban flooding situation in Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metro, has issued an appeal to the general public. Citizens facing difficulties due to waterlogging or flood-related issues have been urged to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) for immediate assistance.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and security of residents during this period of heavy rainfall and urban inundation.

Emergency Contact Details:

  • Toll-Free Number: 0361-1077

  • Mobile Number: 93654-29314

The initiative is being supervised by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Assam, and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam.

Kamrup Metro DDMA
