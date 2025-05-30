DDMA Launches Helpline to Aid Guwahati Flood-Hit Residents

In light of the urban flooding situation in Guwahati, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metro, has issued an appeal to the general public. Citizens facing difficulties due to waterlogging or flood-related issues have been urged to contact the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) for immediate assistance.

Advertisment

The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure the safety and security of residents during this period of heavy rainfall and urban inundation.

Emergency Contact Details:

Toll-Free Number: 0361-1077

Mobile Number: 93654-29314

The initiative is being supervised by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Assam, and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Assam.

Also Read: IMD Forecasts More Rain for Assam; Guwahati Hit Hard