Deadly Crashes in Assam: 3 Dead Including Children, Several Injured

Four separate road accidents were reported from different parts of Assam between Thursday night and early Friday morning, leaving three people dead and several others injured.

In Guwahati’s Dimoria area, a serious accident occurred at Tetelia when a speeding vehicle travelling from Nagaon towards the city lost control and crashed into the road divider. The driver and one passenger died on the spot, while five others were injured. Local residents believe that dense fog may have reduced visibility and contributed to the accident. Traffic police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Parbina Begum (29), Yasmina Khatun (12), and Ikramul Islam (26).

In Dibrugarh’s Moran near Khowang Chamua village, a scooter accident claimed the life of one Kanak Gogoi. Another person, identified as Dulu Duwara, was injured and later admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The incident reportedly took place while preparations were underway for the deceased’s brother’s death anniversary rituals.

Another tragic incident was reported from Haticherra on the Silchar–Haflong National Highway, where a motorcycle hit a 10-year-old girl identified as Ripa Gowala as she was crossing the road. She died on the spot. The bike reportedly fled the scene after the accident. Police arrived at the location, recovered the body and sent it to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched.

In Guwahati’s Ulubari area, a dumper truck crashed on the railing of the Bishnuram Medhi Flyover early this morning after it tried to overtake another vehicle at high speed. The mishap caused a brief traffic jam in the area. City administration later arrived at the spot and are working to clear the road and restore smooth vehicle movement.

Also Read: Major Accident At Guwahati : Car Rams Bike On VIP Road, 5 Critically Injured