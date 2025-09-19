Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati

A man tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati on Friday morning.

Sources said that the victim man was attempting to cross the main road when he was struck by the truck, injuring him severely. As the incident occurred on a busy stretch, passersby and local police quickly intervened and rushed him to the hospital.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition, however, he succumb to his injuries shortly after. The deceased has been identified as Nipen Nath.

Meanwhile, the truck involved in the accident fled the scene soon after. Police are now searching for the vehicle and its driver.

Also Read: Actress Nandini Kashyap Granted Bail in Guwahati Hit-And-Run Case