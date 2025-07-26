Debabrata Saikia Seeks CBI Probe Into Engineer Joshita Das’s Suicide

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya seeking a free and fair investigation by an independent central agency, preferably the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the alleged suicide of 30-year-old Assistant Engineer Joshita Das, who was posted with the Public Works Department (PWD), Assam.

Advertisment

In a detailed memorandum addressed to the Governor, Saikia termed the death a direct consequence of “prolonged workplace harassment” and cited the contents of a handwritten suicide note recovered from Das’s rented apartment in Barpara, Bongaigaon, on July 21, 2025.

According to the letter, Das had reportedly accused two senior PWD officials of persistently pressuring her to compromise on construction quality in an ongoing infrastructure project titled ‘Mini Stadium at Borsojgaon under Bongaigaon LAC’. The project, being executed in collaboration with M/s Achetic Creations, allegedly suffered from gross irregularities, including lack of architectural documentation and inflated invoices.

The letter further states that Das had confided in her family members, especially her mother, about the harassment she was facing at work. Her death, Saikia asserts, raises serious questions of criminal misconduct, including abetment to suicide and possible corruption under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Quoting the landmark Tehseen S. Poonawalla vs. Union of India verdict, Saikia said, “Law must serve societal good, and the aspirations of individuals must be protected, not crushed under administrative rot.” He has demanded that along with a criminal investigation, appropriate charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, especially Section 7 (offences related to bribery of public servants), be brought against the accused officials.

Saikia also called for a broader investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the mini-stadium construction projects being undertaken across 40 locations in Assam under the NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) initiative. He suggested that a central probe would be best positioned to access vital documents and witnesses that a state-led departmental inquiry might overlook or be prevented from obtaining.

Expressing concern that a departmental enquiry alone would not ensure justice, the Congress leader stated, “Due to institutional limitations, conflicts of interest, and possible interference by influential individuals, there exists a real risk of tampering with evidence and misleading the investigation.” He urged the Governor to ensure that a central agency, like the CBI, is tasked with the case to guarantee a just and independent inquiry.

In addition to demanding a probe, Saikia has also urged the Governor to consider compensation for the family of the deceased engineer. Referring to the Nilabati Behera vs. State of Odisha judgment, he emphasized that the courts have consistently held that compensation in cases of custodial or institutional death is not only a form of relief but also a measure to ensure state accountability.

Highlighting the constitutional rights of the citizenry, the letter insists that a report on the investigation be completed before the next session of the Assam Assembly and be made public. Citing Anjali Bharadwaj vs. Union of India, Saikia said the people of Assam have a right to know the truth under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

He concluded by invoking the spirit of the D.K. Basu vs. State of West Bengal judgment, reiterating that public safety and justice must remain the supreme laws of a democratic society.

“The tragic demise of Ms. Joshita Das is not just a personal loss to her family but a grave indictment of systemic failure,” Saikia noted. “It is imperative that justice be delivered, not just for her, but to restore faith in the rule of law.”

The letter has intensified public demand for greater transparency and independent scrutiny of infrastructure projects and workplace conditions in state departments. As outrage continues to grow, all eyes are now on Raj Bhavan’s next move.

Also Read: Joshita Das Suicide: Architect Detained in Ongoing Probe