Debolal Gorlosa Preaches Journalists. But Why?

North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa has stirred debate in Dima Hasao after suggesting that journalists should limit their reporting in the district. He said that it is due to journlaists’ reports that have resulted in closure of Rat hole mining in Dima Hasao and reports of accidents will hamper tourist inflow to the hills district.

In his speech at the Falcon festival at Unrangso, Dima Hasao, Gorlosa said, “If journalists report frequently on accidents here then it would distract tourists. There should be some limitations”

“Due to media reports the Rat Hole Mining in Dima Hasao are stopped,” he added.

Rat Hole Mines

It is worth mentioning that Rat Hole mining around the Umrangso area came into scrutiny early this year when several workers died while mining. These mines are closed since then. It is to be noted that Rat Hole Mining has been termed illegal by Supreme Court of India.

Why Rat Hole Mining?

So Gorlosa’s statement that media reporting led to closure of these mines raise serious questions. First is who were those that were benefiting from the rat hole mines? Did Gorlosa had a large share of profit? Well, it is not documented exactly who benefited to what extent. However, Gorlosa’s wife Kanika Hojai also came into radar after the tragedy of workers death happened at Umarangso. Even a FIR is filed against her.

Journalists Duty

Journalists will keep on writing on issues of illegal activities, workers death, accidents. It is the duty of the government to ensure no illegal activities take place and accidents are reduced by proper procedures on the roads.

