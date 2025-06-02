Assam CM Admits NEEPCO’s Role In Lakhimpur Flood, Holds It Accountable

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday came down heavily on officials of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) over the recent devastating floods in Lakhimpur, allegedly triggered by a sudden release of water from the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Plant.

During a field inspection of flood-affected areas, Sarma questioned NEEPCO’s handling of the situation and pointed to a glaring lapse in coordination and protocol adherence. In a tense exchange with NEEPCO officials, the Chief Minister grilled them over the sequence of events that led to the flooding.

“You released water at 1:40 AM on May 30, but weather alerts about heavy rainfall were already available by 7:38 PM on May 29. Why wasn’t action taken earlier?” Sarma asked pointedly. “If you knew rain was coming, why didn’t you begin controlled water discharge well in advance?”

NEEPCO officials responded that they only noticed a sharp rise in water levels at around 6 PM on May 30, with levels reaching 1,672 metres. But the Chief Minister wasn’t convinced.

“Whether it was a technical delay or poor judgment, there was a clear failure in coordination,” he said. “You had four to five hours of lead time. At the very least, a direct call should have been made to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to alert the district administration. A WhatsApp message is simply not enough.”

Expressing concern over the lack of proactive communication, Sarma emphasised that an official—whether the manager, assistant manager, MD, or divisional officer—stationed at the Ranganadi plant should have personally informed the DC. He further stated that water levels should have been closely monitored and released gradually in tandem with rainfall, not stored to critical levels in the reservoir.

Addressing the media later, Sarma said, “We will investigate the sequence of events. If NEEPCO is found responsible, they must come forward with a proper explanation.” He directed that all future reservoir discharges strictly follow established Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

The flood, which struck Lakhimpur following NEEPCO’s water release late Friday, has claimed two lives and affected over 243 villages. Several areas, including No. 1 Dejo Pathar, Pachnoi, Na Bhagania, and Deobil, bore the brunt of the deluge, with residents forced to flee in the dead of night, leaving behind belongings and stored food.

One of the worst-hit spots, Amtola, saw a major embankment breach. The Chief Minister announced that emergency repair work would commence immediately, with permanent restoration scheduled post-monsoon in September.

“The government stands firmly with the affected people. We will extend full support,” Sarma assured.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and local MLA Manab Deka had earlier been deputed to assess the ground situation.