‘Deeply Pained’: Assam CM Condoles Death of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati earlier in the day.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in an unfortunate plane crash this morning. A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and towards the welfare of people, his contributions to state’s development and governance have left a lasting imprint. My thoughts and prayers with his family, supporters and the people of Maharashtra in this hour of grief. May he attain sadgâti.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar, 66, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and one of the most influential figures in Maharashtra politics, died after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune district.

According to preliminary information, Pawar was on board a chartered Learjet 45, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, where he was scheduled to attend public meetings linked to the ongoing election campaign. The aircraft reportedly went off the runway during landing and crashed near the airstrip.

Soon after the crash, a massive explosion occurred in the aircraft’s fuel tank, triggering a fierce fire that engulfed the plane.

Emergency teams rushed to the site soon after the incident, as thick smoke and debris were seen around the crash area. Reports indicate that all occupants of the aircraft were killed. While official figures are yet to be finalised, sources said five to six people, including Pawar, his personal security staff, an attendant and the pilots, were on board.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated.

