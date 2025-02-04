Devastating Fire in Assam's Moirabari Claims Woman’s Life

One woman was reportedly burnt alive in a devastating fire that broke out at Garukhuti in Assam's Moirabari on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Taslima Khatun, sources said.

The fire erupted at Khatun’s commercial establishment due to a short circuit. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene, and their prompt efforts helped extinguish the blazing flames.

However, the charred remains of the victim are still inside the establishment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.