ADRE Question Paper Upload: Main Accused Among Five Sent to Jail
In connection with the ongoing investigation into the uploading of the used ADRE question paper on social media, five individuals, including the main accused photographer Mangal Singh Basumatary, have been remanded to judicial custody today. They were previously held in police custody for three days.
This development follows the earlier arrest of three individuals who were sent to jail by the Jonai sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court on September 18. Among those previously arrested were Bimal Musahary, the officer-in-charge of the examination center, and two observers, Gopal Tamuli and Elbert Deuri, who were also remanded to jail.
Those presented before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate today included three invigilators: Manohar Narzary, Umesh Brahma, and Dilip Daimary, along with Mangal Singh Basumatary and candidate Dwijen Boro.
All were ordered to be held in jail by the court.
Earlier, a woman was among 13 people were detained in connection with the question paper of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 surfacing on social media.
The prime accused, 38-year-old, Mangal Singh Basumutary, a photographer engaged by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) had uploaded a question paper used at the Upendra National Academy exam centre in Dhemaji district's Simen Chapori. He had been detained and confessed to the having clicked photographs of the question paper, informed Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh.
As the police investigation continues, several others have been detained for questioning.
They were Markap Narzary (29), Dwijen Boro (30), Umesh Brahma (46), Dilip Daimary (40), Manohar Narzary (49), Sumen Ahmed (23), Gajen Das (26), Deharsad Narzary (33), Bipen Basumatary (18), Roimalo Bodo (21), Ramen Basumatary (39), and Piyalata Sonowal (36).
Later, police arrested eight of the thirteen individuals who had been detained for questioning. The arrested individuals were identified as Mangal Singh Basumatary, invigilators Manohar Narzary, Umesh Brahma, and Dilip Daimary, candidate Dwijen Boro (who is the brother-in-law of the cameraman), Bimal Musahary (Principal and Centre-in-Charge of Upendra National Academy, Simen Chapori), Dr. Gopal Tamuli (Senior Officer, Academic), Assistant Professor from Simen Chapori College, and Elbert Deuri (Senior Officer, Administration).