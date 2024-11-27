Bilasipara Shooting: Bank Heist or Personal Vendetta? Investigation Underway

A shocking shooting took place late Tuesday night at the SBI Customer Service Point in Rani Ganj Bazaar, Bilasipara, in Assam’s Dhubri district. Two unidentified gunmen opened fire, leaving three individuals seriously injured.

The assailants, both armed with pistols, entered the bank’s customer service centre and initially signalled their intent to make a transaction. However, they suddenly opened fire on Obaidur Rahman, a bank associate, shooting him three times. They then turned their attention to two other customers, Ratan Barman and Abdul Gafur, before fleeing the scene.

The injured were first taken to Rani Ganj Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment, and later, Obaidur Rahman and Ratan Barman were transferred to Bongaigaon in critical condition.

Police later recovered eight spent cartridges from the scene. Dhubri District Police Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police arrived at the site and launched an investigation into the incident. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

This incident follows a similar shooting in October when a gunman targeted Safiqul Islam, an agent at an SBI customer service point in the Shantipur area under the Kazigaon police station in Kokrajhar district. The assailant shot Safiqul in the hand, causing severe bleeding, before attempting to flee.