Gunfire At SBI Grahak Seva Kendra In Bilasipara; 3 Injured

Three individuals were injured in a gunfire attack at a State Bank of India (SBI) Grahak Seva Kendra in Assam's Bilasipara, on Tuesday. The incident was reportedly carried out by three unidentified assailants. The attackers opened fire, injuring three bank associates.

The injured individuals were identified as Wahidur Rahman, Ratan Barman, and Abdul Gafur. They were immediately rushed to the Raniganj Primary Health Center for initial treatment. Following their medical assessment, they were later transferred to Bongaigaon for advanced care due to the severity of their injuries.

Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, with senior police officials leading an investigation into the attack. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, though local police are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the assault. While it is too early to speculate on the reasons for the targeted attack, law enforcement agencies are focused on apprehending the perpetrators.

