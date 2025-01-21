STF Assam Arrests Another Jihadi Operative in Ongoing Crackdown on Extremism

In a significant breakthrough under "Operation Praghat," the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has arrested another wanted Jihadi/Islamic extremist, identified as Ajibar Rahman (31), son of Berakata Sheikh, from Chinamari village in Bilasipara, Dhubri district.

Advertisment

The arrest is linked to STF Assam PS Case No. 21/2024, in which 13 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals, have already been apprehended for clandestine activities.

The investigation has revealed that the accused were operating under the direction of Md. Farhan Israk, a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the Chief of Ansarullah Bangla Team.

The STF Assam have also uncovered that a Bangladeshi national, Md. Sad Radi alias Shab Sheikh, a resident of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, was sent to India to propagate extremist ideology among like-minded individuals across the country.

Evidence suggests that these activities were aimed at equipping and promoting the operational capabilities of extremist groups with the intent to destabilize national security and sovereignty.

With this latest arrest, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case has risen to 14.

Further, the STF continues its investigation to dismantle the entire network operating across India.

Also Read: Operation 'Praghat': Most Wanted Jihadi Extremist Arrested in Dhubri