Dibrugarh University to Introduce Japanese Language Course

Dibrugarh University is set to intoduce a Japanese language course from the next academic year. Announcing the initiative on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted its potential to equip students with valuable skills and strengthen ties with Japan.

With Japan playing an increasingly crucial role in Assam’s industrial and infrastructural growth, the course is expected to open new educational and employment avenues for local youth.

As a step towards this collaboration, the Japan Foundation recently hosted a Japan Caravan on the university campus, promoting cultural and academic exchanges between the two nations. The event underscored Japan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with India.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma expressed his full support for the initiative, calling it a significant stride in broadening academic horizons and creating global opportunities for Assamese students.