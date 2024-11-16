India Log Biggest Win By Runs Against South Africa In 4th T20I

India reached a historic total of 283 runs, marking the highest score ever in a T20 international match on South African soil in the fourth match of the series on Friday. This milestone was powered by remarkable centuries from Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, making India only the third international side—following the Czech Republic and Japan—to have two batters score hundreds in a single T20I innings.

During this prolific innings, India hit 23 sixes, placing it as the third-highest number of sixes recorded in a T20I and the highest in a match between two Full Member sides. The unbeaten 210-run stand between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma set a new benchmark as the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. This achievement, combined with their 297-run total against Bangladesh just a few months prior, secured India’s position in the top two highest totals in a T20I between Full Member teams.

Tilak Varma's powerful innings of 120 runs from just 47 balls distinguished him as only the second Indian, after Samson, and the fifth overall to achieve consecutive centuries in T20I cricket. Sanju Samson contributed significantly with 109 runs off 56 balls, marking his third century in the last five T20Is.

The match began with India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, choosing to bat first after winning the toss—a decision that proved highly advantageous. The opening partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid foundation, amassing 73 runs. Abhishek impressed with his 43-run contribution, which included two fours and four sixes, before being dismissed by Lutho Sipamla in the sixth over.

In the death overs, the partnership between Samson and Varma was relentless. Samson reached his century in just 51 balls in the 18th over, with Varma following shortly after, securing his second T20I hundred in the next over. Their combined efforts propelled India to a formidable score of 283/1. Samson’s explosive knock of 109 off 51 balls and Varma’s unbeaten 120 off 47 deliveries were the highlights of the innings.

Stubbs, Miller stand out in dull outing for South Africa

The South African bowling lineup struggled, with Lutho Sipamla being the sole wicket-taker but also conceding the most runs, allowing India’s batters to maintain their dominance.

In response, South Africa’s batting lineup faltered under the pressure. While Tristan Stubbs (43 off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes) and David Miller (36 off 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) showed some resistance, the remainder of the batting order failed to make an impact. The Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, proved effective, limiting South Africa to a total of 148 with one over to spare.

With this comprehensive 135-run victory in Johannesburg, India sealed a 3-1 series win over the Proteas.