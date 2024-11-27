Bishal Phukan, Tarkik Borah to Remain in Jail Despite Bail in Dibrugarh Case

In a twist of fate, Bishal Phukan, who had three cases registered against him, has been granted bail in the 352/24 case lodged at Dibrugarh Police Station. However, even with this relief, Phukan will not be able to walk free as he remains in custody due to two other pending cases: the 198/24 case filed by Duliajan Police Station and the 85/24 case from Barbaruah Police Station, both in Dibrugarh.

Phukan, along with his associate Tarkik (Tapan) Borah, who is also facing charges in the same cases, has been ordered to stay in Guwahati Central Jail for the time being. Both Phukan and Borah received bail in the 352/24 case, but their petitions for bail in the other cases were rejected.

The two men, along with Sumi Borah, were produced before a CBI special court today. The court had previously dismissed their bail pleas, and they are now facing renewed hearings. A fresh bail application for Sumi Bora has been filed, and a hearing for this will take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Monalisa Das, who had been linked to fraudster Dipankar Barman, was released from jail on Tuesday night. She had been granted bail on November 20.

Similarly, Sapnanil Das, another accused, is expected to be released from jail this evening. Abhijit Chanda, who is involved in the 352/2024 case registered at Dibrugarh Police Station, is also likely to be freed soon.

In another case, Jiten Deka, accused in the Azara 184/2024 case, was granted interim bail on medical grounds.

As the legal landscape shifts with every hearing and bail plea, the coming days are set to reveal whether the accused will find a way to break free from their legal entanglements or face further consequences.