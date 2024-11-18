Did Heroic Rescuer Pay Price for Neglect? Missing After Boat Rescue in Assam

A boat accident in Dinjan, part of the Chabua locality in Dibrugarh district, has taken a dramatic turn as new details emerge.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, involved a boat travelling from Guijan to Dodhia with four passengers on board. Tragedy struck when the boat capsized in the Dibru River, and chaos ensued.

While all four passengers on board managed to survive the ordeal, the story has taken an unexpected twist with the mysterious disappearance of Manoj Payaria, a bystander who leaped into the river to save the passengers.

Reports now suggest that Manoj, who played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the others, was later denied permission to board the very boat he had helped rescue.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as heart-wrenching, with Manoj's selfless bravery on full display as he battled the current to save those floundering in the water. Despite his heroic efforts, the Dibru River became a perilous challenge for him as well. He has not been seen since, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been conducting an intensive search operation, which continues today in hopes of finding him.

The allegations surrounding the refusal to allow Manoj to board the boat have sparked outrage and drawn attention to the perilous nature of unregulated river transport in the region.

Questions linger: Why was Manoj, a saviour in that moment of crisis, left behind? Could his disappearance have been prevented if he had been given a spot on the boat?