Assam: Man Shot Amidst Heated Dispute in Digboi, Three Flee

A shocking gunfire incident occurred in Assam’s Digboi, where a man was shot during a heated argument in a vehicle travelling from Digboi to Nazirating.

The dispute, involving four individuals, escalated, leading to the victim identified as Hemanta Saikia being shot. Disturbingly, his body also showed signs of a machete wound. Police sources revealed that the weapon used was a .22 pistol.

The entire incident remains shrouded in mystery, with the police continuing their investigation. Hemanta, severely injured, has been admitted to Aditya Nursing Home in Dibrugarh for treatment.

Meanwhile, the three other individuals involved in the altercation have fled the scene, leaving many questions unanswered.