Digboi Youth Dies in Road Pit; Locals Protest Contractor Negligence

Protests erupted in Digboi Bapapung on Friday after an 18-year-old youth, Daulat Phukan, died following a severe accident at a partially constructed road.

According to locals, the construction contractor, Motlobuddin Ahmed, under the Assam Mala scheme, had left large drainage pipes and open pits along the Pengeri road. Phukan reportedly fell into one of these pipes and sustained critical injuries, succumbing to them later at the hospital.

Angry residents and local organisations blocked the Digboi road, carrying the youth’s body to demand immediate action. They highlighted that the road has remained in a half-finished state for over a year, with pipes and open pits causing multiple accidents during this period.

Villagers accused the administration and the contractor of negligence and questioned why the Tinsukia district authorities had not taken any measures against the contractor despite repeated warnings. Residents are demanding that the road construction be completed promptly to prevent further tragedies.

