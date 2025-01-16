Umrangso Tragedy: Assam Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid

The Assam government has initiated a judicial inquiry into the devastating incident at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso’s Tin Kilo, where rescue operations continue to recover miners trapped by flooding.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a cabinet meeting in Morigaon, announced the inquiry, which will be headed by retired Gauhati High Court judge Anima Hazarika.

The investigation is set to determine accountability among officers, individuals, and institutions involved in the incident. The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.

In addition to the judicial probe, the government will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the incident based on FIRs filed. The SIT's progress will be overseen by the inquiry committee led by Justice Hazarika.

Sarma emphasized, “After gathering the necessary inputs from on-ground officers, we have decided to initiate a judicial inquiry to uncover all the details of the coal mine tragedy.”

The #AssamCabinet expressed its deepest condolences on the loss of lives arising due to the Umrangso Mine Tragedy and has taken several important decisions to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. pic.twitter.com/3Qct8esp0J — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 16, 2025

As of now, four bodies have been recovered from the flooded mine, but with operations on their 11th day, the likelihood of rescuing the remaining miners is becoming increasingly slim. In response, the government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each victim.

The tragedy has also brought to light the broader issue of illegal coal mining in the region. The Umrangso area, which has been identified with approximately 220 coal mines, will be monitored through satellite data. The Assam government is collaborating with ISRO and other international satellite agencies to track the formation of such mines. “We will work with ISRO and foreign agencies to collect accurate data on the situation,” said CM Sarma.

Furthermore, the government plans to partner with the Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) to fill illegal mine pits and mitigate future risks.

Sarma also expressed concern over the loss of animal life due to these unregulated mines, stating, “We have learned that many animals have perished after falling into the mines. We will take necessary actions with the help of CMPDI to prevent such incidents.”

Meanwhile, the rescue operation teams, including Army, NDRF, and SDRF personnel, continue to face difficulties due to the high water levels inside the mine.

To assist in the investigation, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has begun examining the site to determine whether there is an underground link between the mine and a nearby river. “The GSI is expected to present its findings soon,” added CM Sarma.

As the state grapples with the aftermath, efforts are intensifying to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents in the future, with a focus on the dangerous practice of illegal coal mining.

