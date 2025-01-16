Assam Cabinet Approves ₹2,000 Cr for Women's Empowerment & Development Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following a cabinet meeting in Morigaon on Thursday, announced the approval of ₹2,000 crore by the Cabinet for the implementation of several initiatives, including the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMMUA) and the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asoni schemes for the financial year 2024-25.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, “Although around 31 lakh women have qualified for the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (scheme), only 27 lakh will benefit from it in the coming days, as outlined in the state budget. Beneficiaries will be listed at the block level. The Cabinet has decided that ministers, MLAs, and the families of former MLAs will not be eligible for this scheme. Similarly, gazetted class 1 and class II officials, individuals or women with a liquor license, those owning trucks for business purposes, JCBs, or those filing income tax returns will also not qualify. Women who have already become Maha Lakhpati will be provided with a separate scheme in the future, as they have already secured loans from banks and will not need the ₹10,000 from this scheme.”

He further added, "Guidelines for the MMMUA implementation were also approved, with seed capital distribution set to begin in Behali constituency in April 2025, followed by other constituencies."

Key Decisions by Assam Cabinet:

Continued Development of BTR: To ensure uninterrupted development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Cabinet approved the release of ₹401.50 crore SOPD-G funds for projects to be implemented by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Effective Management of Anganwadi Centres: The Cabinet approved guidelines for constituting Anganwadi Center Management Committees to ensure the proper functioning of Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) across the state.

Investment for a Bright Future: The Cabinet approved an enhancement of the state’s share capital in Assam Power Generation Company Ltd, increasing it from ₹3,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore.

Development Projects for Morigaon:

The Assam Cabinet also approved several development projects worth ₹292 crore for Morigaon district, which include:

Road Connecting Balimukh to Sildubi via Bhuragaon – ₹70 crore

– ₹70 crore Drainage System for Morigaon Town – ₹55 crore

– ₹55 crore New Circuit House Construction in Morigaon – ₹15 crore

– ₹15 crore Stage in Junbeel Mela Area – ₹5 crore

– ₹5 crore Completion of Pavilion and Facilities in Khirod Barua Stadium – ₹5 crore

– ₹5 crore Memorial for Ilaram Das Baap in Jaluguti – ₹5 crore

– ₹5 crore Auditorium Named After Ilaram Das Baap, Morigaon – ₹20 crore

– ₹20 crore Guest House at Mikirbhata – ₹1 crore

– ₹1 crore Tiwa Sahitya Sabha Bhawan – ₹1 crore

– ₹1 crore Kapahera Stadium – ₹3 crore

– ₹3 crore Development of 9 Schools Over 100 Years Old in the District – ₹8 crore each

– ₹8 crore each Development of 8 Prominent Colleges – ₹5 crore each

