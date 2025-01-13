Illegal Coal Mining: FIR By Karbi Apex Body ‘SKA’ Naming Kanika Hojai

The flames of people’s anger surrounding the tragedy at a rat-hole coal mine at Umrangso of Dima Hasao district is yet to get doused. The illegality of the rat-hole mining and the alleged involvement of CEM of NCHAC (North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council) Debolal Gorlosa and his wife Kanika Hojai have sparked intense political debates in the state, where CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also has got entangled.

First, Congress filed FIR against Gorlosa and Kanika Hojai at the Umrangso police station and now other organizations have followed the same path. The Karbi apex body named Sarmindar Karbi Apei (SKA) has filed an FIR against the illegal rat-hole mining (12th January). Signed by the secretary and president of SKA, the FIR clearly spells out the allegations against Debolal Gorlosa’s wife Kanika Hojai’s involvement in illegal coal mining activities along with one Punush Hojai while seeking an investigation.

The allegation against Gorlosa and Kanika Hojai are extremely serious in nature and in the entire fiasco the role of AMDC (Assam Mineral Development Corporation), top forest officials and also ministers and leaders are questioned from all spheres. Opposition parties have also pointed finger towards Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma questioning whether it is possible to continue with the illegal coal mining unabated without his support.

Notably, rat-hole mining is deemed illegal by the supreme court and the NGT (National Green Tribunal) as well in earlier verdicts. Even then the pernicious practice is continued in Dima Hasao and allegedly in other places of Assam.

Similarly, there has been another FIR filed against Debolal Gorlosa and Kanika Hojai by the Halali Progressive Welfare Society. Signed by Poren Nunisa and Pronit Warisa, the president and secretary of the organization, the FIR was filed on 12th January at the Umrangso police station.

