DTO Pawan Thakuriya’s Outburst Sparks Public Outrage Over Abuse of Power

A video showing South Salmara-Mankachar District Transport Officer (DTO) Pawan Thakuriya verbally abusing and threatening a young man in front of a camera has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred when the youth approached the DTO seeking a rightful payment. Instead of addressing the concern, Thakuriya allegedly resorted to intimidation and used obscene language in full public view.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from civil society, with many questioning the suitability of such a person holding a high-ranking administrative post. The DTO’s behaviour, seen by many as an abuse of power, has raised serious concerns about the accountability and conduct of public officials.

The viral footage has prompted discussions across social platforms, with people demanding strict action against the officer for his misconduct.

