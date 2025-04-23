DTO Himangshu Das Transferred to Karbi Anglong Over Dumper Menace in Guwahati

In a significant development, District Transport Officer (DTO) Himangshu Das has been transferred to Karbi Anglong. The transfer comes in the wake of growing criticism over the failure to control the rampant movement of dumpers in Guwahati, which has led to multiple fatal accidents in recent times.

Despite clear instructions from the Chief Minister to take strict action against the reckless operation of dumpers in the city, the menace continued unabated. The situation escalated further after a transport enforcement officer, Naba Deka, was arrested by the police on charges of accepting money from a dumper driver.

Following this incident and the administration’s failure to implement effective control measures, DTO Himangshu Das was relieved of his responsibilities in Guwahati and posted to Karbi Anglong.