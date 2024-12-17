Huge Cache of Explosives Recovered in Assam's Mankachar; One Held

In a major crackdown, the police in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district seized a large cache of explosives, including 760 explosive sticks and 525 detonators, during an operation on Sunday night.

One person has been arrested in connection with the illegal possession and storage of the explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Pratap Das conducted a late-night operation in the Borobilla area under the jurisdiction of Kalapani Police Outpost, which falls under Mankachar Police Station.

The operation targeted the illegal storage and sale of explosives in the Borobilla and Amtenga areas. During the search, the police recovered 760 explosive sticks packed in 38 white polythene bags, each marked as 'Neogel explosive,' along with 400 CDET ALFA ordinary detonators and 125 CDET ELECTRA instantaneous electric detonators packed in bundles.

Additionally, the team seized approximately 55 bundles of blue-coloured explosive wires, three bundles of red, blue, and black electric wires suspected to be used for blasting, six packets of Ultra White cement, loose cement, and tools like scissors, cutters, and wires likely used for handling explosives.

The arrested individual, identified as Izazul Miya, a 40-year-old resident of Borobilla Amtenga village, admitted to procuring the explosives from a supplier named Sangma for Rs 70,000 on Saturday.

According to ASP Pratap Das, the search and seizure were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, with proper videography ensuring full transparency. Legal formalities were adhered to, and an FIR is being filed as investigations continue. Efforts are underway to trace the individuals involved in this illegal trade of explosives.

The police are intensifying efforts to uncover the wider network behind the procurement and illegal storage of these materials, with more arrests likely in the coming days.

