Show Cause Notice Issued to Dhubri Congress President Over Alleged Misconduct

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a stern show cause notice to Dhubri District Congress Committee (DCC) President Abedur Zaman, directing him to respond to a series of serious allegations.

According to a notice issued by the APCC leadership, Abedur Zaman has been accused of unlawfully distributing party nominations without consultation and consent from the concerned selection committee, which was constituted by constitutional provisions by the party high command.

The notice further alleges that he collected money from individuals who were not selected by the official selection committee and awarded them nominations, thereby violating party norms and protocols.

Additionally, the APCC has taken strong exception to a telephonic conversation that reportedly took place at around 8:30 AM on April 11, 2025, during which Zaman allegedly made “strongly objectionable words” against the APCC President Bhupen Borah and the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh.

The notice also highlights that Abedur Zaman made a disparaging remark stating, "Who is Bhupen Bora and Jitendra Singh, whom I don’t know and am not bound to obey any direction from your party high-up, as Mr. Rakibul Hussain, MP, is my leader and high command. I will work as per his instruction."

Further, the DCC President has been accused of refusing to recognize the authority of the district in-charge and allegedly threatening him with “dire consequences.”

In light of these serious charges, the AICC has asked Zaman to submit a point-wise explanation within one hour, warning that failure to do so would result in strict disciplinary action against him.