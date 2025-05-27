Duliajan Fuel Depot Fracas: Cops Nab Two More Suspects

The Duliajan Police on Tuesday apprehended two additional individuals in connection with the violent incident that occurred at the B.N. Singh petrol depot on May 17. The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation that has drawn widespread public and political attention across the state.

Advertisment

The two accused have been identified as Madan Bhatta, a resident of Naoholia, and Dinanath Teli from the Jutulibari Tea Estate in the same area. Their apprehension was carried out during an operation led by Duliajan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bhaskar Saikia.

These developments follow the earlier arrests of Prakash Kumar Sahu from the Keheng Tea Estate in Bordubi and Rinku Bhatta from the Mayajan Tea Estate in Duliajan. With the latest detentions, the total number of individuals taken into custody in connection with the case now stands at four.

All four are suspected to be directly involved in the alleged assault at the fuel depot, which triggered public outrage. Police have confirmed that a detailed interrogation of Madan Bhatta and Dinanath Teli is currently underway at the Duliajan Police Station.