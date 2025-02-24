EAM Jaishankar, Global Envoys Experience Kaziranga’s Majesty

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, accompanied by Heads of Missions and Ambassadors from over 45 countries, embarked on a mesmerizing Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity and conservation success.

The high-profile visit comes as part of a broader diplomatic engagement centred around Assam’s growing global significance. Jaishankar, who arrived in Jorhat on Sunday evening, is set to participate in the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit in Guwahati, aimed at showcasing the state's economic potential to the world.

Upon their arrival at Jorhat Airport, the delegation was accorded a warm welcome by Assam’s Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora. Expressing his delight on social media, Bora stated: "It was my honor to warmly welcome the Hon'ble Union Minister of External Affairs, Shri S. Jaishankar ji, along with the Heads of Missions from over 45 countries, upon their arrival at Jorhat Airport. Their visit underscores the global recognition of Assam’s natural and economic wealth, from exploring Kaziranga’s wilderness to participating in the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ summit."

The visit is expected to boost Assam’s global outreach, highlighting its investment opportunities while drawing attention to its rich ecological and cultural heritage.