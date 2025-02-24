Guwahati: Fresh Order Issued to Remove Hanging Wires Ahead of Major Events

In an effort to address public safety concerns, the Kamrup Metro district administration has reissued a directive instructing cable-owning agencies to properly secure and manage open and hanging wires across Guwahati.

Advertisment

The initial order, issued on February 11, 2025, directed cable companies to take corrective measures to secure, manage, and dress the open and hanging wires within seven days from the date of issuance. However, despite being widely circulated through official channels, the compliance has been inconsistent. While some agencies have adhered to the directive, authorities observed that several areas, particularly along the route from the airport to Khanapara on the National Highway, still have unattended cables posing potential hazards.

This fresh order comes amidst upcoming visits by VIPs and VVIPs to the city, as several agencies have failed to comply with an earlier directive.

"...sufficient time was given to submit an objection in person or through an authorized representative in front of the undersigned and no objection received on the scheduled date & time," the order read.

The latest order makes the directive absolute, directing pole-owning agencies to take immediate steps to remove undressed cables at the cost of the cable operators. Additionally, provisions have been made for cutting and seizing non-compliant wires.

With high-profile visits scheduled in the coming days in view of the much-anticipated 'Jhumoir Binandini' and Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, officials are prioritizing the beautification and safety of key areas.