No Foul Play Suspected in Zubeen Garg Death, Says Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has addressed ongoing speculation and misinformation circulating online regarding the death of singer Zubeen Garg. In a statement released on 17 October 2025, the SPF clarified that the case is under investigation in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010, and preliminary findings indicate no suspicion of foul play.

The police noted that their investigations could take up to three more months. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will decide whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI)—a judicial fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death. The results of the CI, if conducted, will be made public.

The SPF also confirmed that on 1 October 2025, it had shared a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India at their request.

The police appealed for patience and urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information, emphasizing that a thorough and professional investigation is ongoing.

