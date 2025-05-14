Eminent Thinker Udayaditya Bharali Receives Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award

Prominent thinker, progressive writer of Assam, Udayaditya Bharali has been conferred the “Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award” for the year 2025, the Parag Kumar Das Satirtha Mancha has declared today. The award will be offered on 18th May at his residence.

Udayaditya Bharali is a renowned historian of Assam and was the former principal of Cotton College (now Cotton University).

Dr. Bharali has been engaged in writing regular columns relentlessly in various daily newspapers of Assam. During the starting days of Asomiya Pratidin, a leading Assamese daily, Dr. Bharali’s regular column in the name “Pristhobhumir Saneki” was thought-provoking. In this column, he wrote about different countries. Continuing with his captivating arguments, Dr. Bharali later wrote at Asomiya Pratidin about some pressing issues of Assam in the name “Prasangik Pandulipi”.

Dr. Bharali wrote regularly in “Sadin” and “Aagan”, edited by Parag Kumar Das, one of the tallest journalists of Assam, who was shot dead in 1996.

Moreover, he has written several short stories in Assamese. In addition, he was a sports organiser and his unconventional writings on sports are largely admired.

Dr. Bharali was one of the chief organisers of the “Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate” that has been organised for the past 25 years after Das was murdered.

