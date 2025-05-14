India Faces Twin Threats: Counters China Amid Post-Pakistan Tensions

In a week marked by escalating geopolitical tensions, India finds itself under pressure on two fronts, facing renewed hostilities from both Pakistan and China. The simultaneous provocations have reignited concerns about the country’s precarious security environment in an increasingly volatile neighbourhood.

Barely days after diffusing a tense standoff with Pakistan involving drone incursions and missile threats, India on Wednesday issued a firm diplomatic rebuttal to China’s renewed cartographic aggression in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

China, which refers to the Indian state as “Zangnan” or the “southern part of Tibet,” has once again released a list renaming several locations in Arunachal Pradesh—moves widely seen as part of Beijing’s long-standing cartographic warfare. India has categorically rejected these symbolic assertions of territorial claims.

Chinese Dams Spark Fresh Concerns

Simultaneously, alarm bells are ringing over China's mega-dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows into Arunachal Pradesh and eventually becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam. The dam, expected to generate over 60,000 MW of electricity, is viewed by Indian security experts as a potential tool of hydro-diplomacy, or hydro-aggression.

BJP MP and Arunachal Pradesh party president Tapir Gao called the project a “water bomb,” warning that China could weaponise water to destabilise regions downstream, including Assam and Bangladesh.

“China has already decided to construct a dam which is not going to be just a power project, but a strategic threat,” said Gao. “In 2000, Arunachal witnessed massive destruction due to a sudden release of water. The same tactic could be repeated.”

Strategic Squeeze from Both Fronts

The Chinese moves come in quick succession to a 72-hour military standoff with Pakistan, during which India deployed air defence systems to intercept hostile drones and prepare for potential missile strikes. Though the situation with Pakistan has de-escalated, the dual-front provocation underscores what security experts are calling a “strategic squeeze.”

Defence analysts caution that these are not random events but may be part of a coordinated attempt to stretch India’s military and diplomatic capacities.

India's Response: Calibrated and Clear

With Pakistan escalating through tactical incursions and China engaging in symbolic and infrastructural aggression, India’s leadership faces mounting pressure to respond with both military preparedness and diplomatic clarity.

The government is reportedly exploring enhanced deterrence measures, including river surveillance upgrades and stronger regional partnerships, to counter growing threats along both borders.

While New Delhi continues to push back through official channels and visible military readiness, experts believe the coming months will be crucial in shaping India’s evolving security doctrine, one that must now account for a sustained twin-front challenge.

