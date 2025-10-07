‘Everyone Only Wants Power’: Deeplina Deka Slams Politicization of Zubeen's Death

Singer Deeplina Deka has expressed her frustration with the current political scene unfolding in the state after the death of music icon Zubeen Garg.

Deeplina took to social media to share her disappointment, saying that she has lost faith in politics.

She wrote, “There was a time when I always said I loved politics. Today, with great sadness, I say no, I don’t like it anymore. Everyone only wants power! Not one, not two, almost everyone is involved in shallow politics.”

She added, “Which party, which leader, which president, almost all of them, it feels like everyone has used Zubeen Da’s death for their own gain. We are the new generation. We want productive and progressive politics, for ourselves, for the country, for the future. Right now, it feels very helpless. Please protect Assam’s integrity!”

Notably, her remarks come after a war of words erupted between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and opposition leaders, including Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, over how to pay respects to the late singer during his cremation.

The Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) also got involved, and the discussions gradually made it appear that Zubeen Garg’s death had been politicized.

