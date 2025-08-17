Eviction of 175 Bighas Land in Biswanath; Sonapur Residents Occupy Govt Housing

The Biswanath District Administration has launched a large-scale eviction drive at Nonke Japriguri, targeting government land. Officials cleared 175 bighas of land using JCBs and excavators, including 75 bighas of illegally constructed tea gardens. Authorities said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to reclaim state-owned land in the district.

The eviction process has begun in Biswanath, targeting 175 bighas of government land. Authorities had issued eviction orders 15 days in advance, notifying 309 families to vacate the area. Yesterday marked the final day for compliance, and all families have since left the site.

Access to the vacated area is now restricted; only police personnel and authorised officials are permitted entry. Strict security arrangements have been deployed to ensure the eviction proceeds smoothly without disturbances.

One former resident, who lived in the area for decades, said “We have been living here for over 40 years. Although it is government land, we settled here long ago. After receiving the eviction order, we left the area as instructed. We urge the government to provide alternative housing for poor families like ours so we can have a place to live.”

In the recently evicted area of Sonapur, residents from Kachutali are reportedly occupying newly constructed government housing in violation of the law.

The eviction in Kachutali targeted individuals allegedly living on land reserved for public use. During the operation, some evicted residents attacked police and administrative personnel, forcing authorities to intervene. Despite being removed, these individuals resettled illegally in different parts of the area, prompting repeated eviction drives.

One of the residents evicted from Kachutali has been found residing in a house built near a river under a government housing scheme. When asked, the resident said he was advised by a person named Mojid Ali to stay at this location after being evicted. He appealed to the government to provide proper housing for all evicted residents.

Recent footage shows evicted residents occupying homes constructed under a government housing scheme. Authorities have expressed concern and warned of further action to prevent misuse of state resources.

