Former Gauhati High Court Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma shared his views on the demographic changes among minority communities in Assam, as well as the ongoing Zubeen Garg case.
Commenting on the increase in minority populations, Sarma said, “I had highlighted this alarming trend as early as 2008. In 1971, only two districts were predominantly inhabited by minority communities. Over time, this number has grown from 12 districts to 14 districts. In several of these areas, minorities now constitute a significant portion of the population. In this context, it is necessary to adopt various measures to ensure the safety and security of the Assamese indigenous population.”
Speaking on the Zubeen Garg case, Sarma emphasised that the matter is currently under judicial process. “He cannot be brought from abroad directly. Appropriate procedures must be followed. Any transfer will need to be coordinated between India and Singapore. As investigations are ongoing, it is not prudent to comment prematurely on the issue,” Sarma added.
He reiterated that all steps regarding the case should follow due legal procedures and international cooperation protocols. Sarma also cautioned against making statements while the judicial process is still underway, highlighting the importance of letting the investigation proceed without external interference.
Ex-HC Justice Biplab Kr. Sarma Flags Minority Safety, Comments on Zubeen Case
Ex-Gauhati HC Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma highlights Assam minority growth and stresses legal procedures in the ongoing Zubeen Garg case.
