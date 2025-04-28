Expelled Congress Leader Masterminds Attack on MP Pradyut Bordoloi, MLA Sibamoni Bora

In connection with the attack on Congress members Pradyut Bordoloi and Sibamoni Bora, it has been revealed that the incident was orchestrated by Imdadul Islam, a leader expelled from the Congress party in Bhuragaon. The attackers, who reportedly came from Nagaon and Morigaon districts, have been identified by the police, with sources confirming that most of the assailants have already been traced.

Speaking on the incident, IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, "We are investigating this incident and most of the people have been identified. The attackers comprised individuals from different districts, including Morigaon. Soon, all the attackers will be in police custody."

Nagaon SP also stated, "All the planning was done by Imdadul Islam, the expelled Congress leader. He, along with other attackers from the Morigaon and Nagaon areas, attacked Congress members yesterday at Dumdumia, Dhing. Imdadul Islam is the main suspect behind this incident, and police are actively investigating the matter in both Morigaon and Nagaon districts."

Authorities have assured that intensive efforts are underway to apprehend all those involved.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee met the Director General of Police (DGP) to discuss the recent attack on Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora. During the meeting, the Congress leaders submitted a memorandum urging the police to act impartially in the investigation of the incident.

The Congress party warned that if the authorities fail to ensure a fair and unbiased probe, they would launch a state-wide democratic movement in protest.