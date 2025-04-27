Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi's Convoy Attacked in Dhing

In a shocking incident at Dumdumia in Assam’s Dhing, a group of 15-20 miscreants launched an attack on the convoy of Member of Parliament Pradyut Bordoloi. According to reports, the miscreants, who had their faces covered with black cloth, assaulted the vehicles using rods, causing extensive damage. After vandalizing the convoy, the attackers swiftly fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to Bordoloi, the attackers used rods to smash the windows of their vehicles and attempted to assault the occupants. "They intended to kill us," he said. "We survived by ducking and hiding between the seats while they kept striking the vehicles and tried to hit our heads."

Bordoloi added that small glass shards caused injuries to him, Bora, and their PSO (personal security officer), who was seated in the front. Accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of orchestrating the attack, Bordoloi said, "It looked like a terrorist ambush. It was pre-planned, and our vehicles were completely damaged."

"It is shocking that such violence is happening over Panchayat elections, not even Lok Sabha elections," he further stated. "We are not scared. No matter how much they try to intimidate us or jail us, we will fight harder against their syndicate rule."

Speaking to reporters, MLA Sibamoni Bora confirmed the incident, echoing Bordoloi's accusations. "This is the third time I have been attacked," she said. "It is clear this was pre-planned, and I hold Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responsible."

Both leaders later reached the Hologuri Police Outpost to file an official complaint. The police are currently investigating the incident.