Nagaon MLA Aminul Islam Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

In a recent development, Nagaon MLA Aminul Islam was presented before the district court on April 25. The police had requested a 7-day custody for the legislator, arrested for making anti-national remarks. However, the court granted him a 4-day police remand for further investigation.

Advertisment

Islam's arrest, following a series of controversial comments that ignited public outrage, has sparked significant discussions. The police filed a case under Sections 347/25, 152/196/197(i)/113(i)/352/353 BNS in connection with his remarks, which were deemed inflammatory and anti-national.

Islam's statements, linking the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and the 2019 Pulwama attack to alleged government conspiracies, sparked intense political backlash. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being complicit in these incidents and called for an impartial investigation. His remarks, which included claims of a lack of transparency, were seen by many as an attempt to provoke division and mistrust within the nation.

In reaction to Aminul Islam's case, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam strongly condemned his fellow party member. Rafiqul clarified that Aminul's comments were made in a personal capacity and stated that such statements were inappropriate during a time of national grief.

The controversy intensified after a video surfaced on social media showing Aminul Islam allegedly making derogatory remarks and appearing to defend the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka confirmed that the police had taken cognizance of the video and acted accordingly.