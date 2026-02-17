Final Session of 15th Assam Assembly: Day 2 Proceedings Underway

The second day of the final session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly is currently underway, with the proceedings beginning with the Question Hour.

Advertisment

As the state gears up for the polls, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is set to table a Vote-on-Account in the House instead of presenting a full-fledged budget. The interim financial statement will seek legislative approval to meet government expenditure for the first four months of the upcoming financial year.

The Vote-on-Account will cover the period from April to July, ensuring that the government’s routine administrative and developmental expenses continue uninterrupted until a new government presents a full budget after the elections.

Apart from financial business, the House is also taking up discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address. Legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches are participating in the debate, highlighting key policy issues, governance concerns, and political priorities.

Before the tabling of the Vote-on-Account, several MLAs are also drawing the government’s attention to pressing public matters, making the session closely watched in the run-up to the elections.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Passes Teacher Staff Provincialisation Amendment & Fee Regulation Bill