Former Congress IT Cell Chief Among 100 Join BJP in Assam

More than 100 leaders from different political parties and organisations joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday.

Among them were Dhiraj Goyal and recently expelled Congress leader Prafulla Kumar Das.

Das, who served as Chairman of the Congress Social Media and IT Cell, resigned from his position earlier this week. His resignation followed a visit to the BJP office, which had already sparked speculation about his possible switch.

He had recently commented that “Gaurav Gogoi is not running the party; only the Gaurav Gogoi Fans Club is running.” Congress sources have also claimed that Gogoi’s Facebook page is being operated by someone else.

Leaders from Raijor Dal, Krishak Mukti, and several other organisations were also part of the group that joined the BJP.

Deepak Dey, former president of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation, is among the new entrants.

