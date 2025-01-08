Assam Police Team Rescued After Being Trapped by Naga Miscreants in Nagaland

A team of 10 to 15 Assam Police personnel, led by Officer Jatin Borah, in charge of Mariani’s Selenghat police station, and Ganga Phukan, Officer-in-Charge of Teok Police Station, were conducting an operation against vehicle theft in Yasangsi village, Mokokchung district of Nagaland when they were trapped by local Naga miscreants.

The police team, which included personnel from Teok police station and Selenghat police station, came under attack in the evening.

One officer identified as Bidyut Das from the 11th Assam Police Battalion was seriously injured in the assault, while the rest of the team was confined by the attackers.

The rescue operation was swiftly led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Luna Sonowal.

The injured officer, Bidyut Das was rescued and admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. A Naga miscreant identified as Maina was apprehended by Jorhat Police, and an interrogation is currently underway.

The police team, which had officials from both Chelenghat and Teok police stations, was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kaushik Kakati.

The assault on the officers involved one of the Naga miscreants attacking an official with a machete.

The investigation is ongoing as the police continue to gather details about the attack and the involvement of other miscreants.

