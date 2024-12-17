Merapani Along Assam-Nagaland Border Sees Surge In Naga Aggression

A local farmer in Assam’s Merapani is being harassed by group of people of Naga origin who have allegedly encroached upon his land and cut down the vegetation. Recently, areas along the Assam-Nagaland borders have witnessed increasing Naga aggression.

According to sources, Naga groups have begun large-scale encroachment in the No. 2 Upar Tarani village of the border region. Since last Saturday, a large Naga group has been allegedly chopping down trees and clearing a hilltop that has been under the ownership of an Assamese farmer named Welson Kerketa.

The Naga group is now claiming the land which Kerketa has been cultivating for decades, as their property and continuously making efforts to bring it under their control.

According to Kerketa, the Nagas have threatened him after he opposed their aggression, terming it illegal. However, on Monday, following Kerketa's complaint, mediators came to his aid forcing the Naga group to retreat.

Notably, areas like Gorbosti, Indrapur, and Upar Tarani in Merapani have witnessed a surge in encroachment, allegedly be Naga people. Locals called it a part of a larger strategy to seize Assam's land using various methods.

