From "Chira-Muri" Stall to Panchayat Seat: Jyotsna Mondal’s Victory Inspires a Village

In a heartwarming display of grassroots democracy, Jyotsna Mondal, a humble 'chira-muri' (flattened and puffed rice) seller, has been elected as a Gram Sabha member from Ambagan Gaon Panchayat under the Kaliabor constituency. Her victory has become a symbol of hope and perseverance for many in the region.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Mondal broke down in tears of joy outside the counting centre after her win. Speaking to the media, she said, “Earlier, I was a chira-muri seller. I worked hard to support my family and raise my two children with proper education. I’m very happy that the people chose me to contest and helped me win. I am forever indebted to them.”

Pledging her commitment to public service, she added, “I will always work for the people and focus on doing good deeds.”

Her inspiring journey from a street vendor to a public representative has resonated with voters, reflecting the true spirit of democracy at the grassroots level.

Alongside her, the following candidates were also elected as Gram Sabha members from the same panchayat: Shivani Haldar, Nibha Barman, Lipi Sarkar, Mamon Barman, and Jyotsna Taropdar.

