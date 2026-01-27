From Manipur to Assam, BJP Ignoring Real Issues, Says Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday came out strongly in support of Rahul Gandhi, praising him for standing by the people of the Northeast during difficult times, while accusing the BJP of trying to shift focus from real issues through what he called “diversionary politics.”

Advertisment

In a post on X, Khera shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi interacting with people from the Northeast and said the Congress leader had shown “character and moral courage” by engaging with families and communities affected by crises in the region. He contrasted this with what he described as the BJP’s failure to address serious concerns, including the prolonged unrest in Manipur and the ongoing probe related to singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

Taking aim at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Khera alleged that the state leadership was more focused on photo opportunities than on solving ground-level problems.

“Rahul Gandhi has shown the character and moral courage to stand with our brothers and sisters of the Northeast – with Manipur, which burned while the Prime Minister stayed absent and silent; with the family of Zubeen Garg, still waiting for answers; and with Angel Chakma’s family, still crying out for justice,” Khera wrote.

Rahul Gandhi has shown the character and moral courage to stand with our brothers and sisters of the Northeast - with Manipur, which burned while the Prime Minister stayed absent & silent; with the family of Zubeen Garg, still waiting for answers; and with Angel Chakma’s family,… pic.twitter.com/GS2ro5yKG2 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) January 26, 2026

He went on to claim that the BJP-RSS combine had damaged peace and harmony in the region, adding, “The Northeast demands peace, justice, jobs, and respect for its rich and complex culture – things the BJP-RSS ecosystem has actively destroyed.”

Khera also said that voters in Assam were more concerned about accountability than symbolism. “Assam is not voting for optics. It is voting for accountability. And this explains the BJP’s diversionary tactics,” he said.

The remarks came after Chief Minister Sarma demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for not wearing a traditional North Eastern patka during the ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day. Responding to this, Khera shared a photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the same event, noting that he too was not wearing the patka. “Will you seek an apology from @rajnathsingh ji too?” Khera asked, questioning whether the issue was being selectively raised.

He further suggested that highlighting such matters was a way to deflect attention ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. “Or is your entire strategy to fight anti-incumbency to raise such non-issues?” he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused Rahul Gandhi of showing disrespect to the culture of the Northeast by not wearing the patka. Sarma, in a post on X, said Gandhi’s action was “deeply insensitive” and reflected a continued disregard for the region. He claimed that leaders ranging from the President and Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries wore the patka “with respect and pride,” while Gandhi did not.

Also Read: "Dead Economy": Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim at Modi Govt. On 50% US Tariffs