Gadkari Announces Rs 747 Crore for Assam Roads and Bridges

Assam has received another major boost in infrastructure development, with the Centre approving substantial funds to strengthen road connectivity in the state.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced that Rs 617.98 crore has been sanctioned under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for various road development projects across Assam.

In addition, an extra Rs 129.74 crore has been approved under the CRIF Setu Bandhan scheme for the construction of new bridges in the state to further improve connectivity.

Taking to X, Gadkari wrote, “In Assam, ₹617.98 Cr. has been approved for road development projects under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme. Additionally, ₹129.74 Cr. has been sanctioned for bridge projects under the CRIF Setu Bandhan Scheme.”

“These initiatives will significantly enhance regional connectivity, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce travel time. They will also boost local trade, facilitate smoother movement of goods and people, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state,” he added.

The development comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, which will be opened to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

