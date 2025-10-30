Garima Garg, Palmee & Team Visits Sonapur for Zubeen’s Kshetra Construction Plan

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late music icon Zubeen Garg, along with his sister Palmee Borthakur, noted actor Pranjal Saikia, and a team of architects visited the cremation site in Sonapur to assess the feasibility of the proposed design for Zubeen Garg’s Kshetra.

Also present at the site were Sudarshan Thakur, Pulak Banerjee, Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Tarali Sharma, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and Biren Singh.

The visit followed the team’s presentation of a detailed proposal at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. Today’s inspection aimed to evaluate whether the design plan could be accommodated within the allotted area.

Pranjal Saikia Condemns Illegal Hill Cutting

Assamese veteran actor Pranjal Saikia visited the proposed Zubeen Kshetra site at Sonapur today and strongly condemned the illegal hill cutting reportedly taking place in the surrounding area.

Speaking at the site, Saikia said, “Cutting down the hills is a crime- a sin. This is an illegal act. These people are doing it simply because they are powerful enough to do whatever they want. They must vacate this land immediately.”

He further urged the authorities to immediately halt the process of leasing or regularising the disputed land and to dedicate the area entirely for the construction of Zubeen Kshetra, the proposed cultural and natural memorial in honour of the late music legend Zubeen Garg.

Locals Offer Support and Land for the Project

According to locals, around 10 bighas of land have been earmarked for the construction of the Kshetra. However, local residents expressed their willingness to extend support by contributing an additional 30 to 40 bighas of land to develop the memorial site. They informed that most of the land in the vicinity belongs to the Assam government and some portions to Minister Ashok Singhal. Locals have urged the government to extend full cooperation by releasing the required land to facilitate the construction of the Zubeen Kshetra memorial.

“We are ready to provide 30 to 40 bighas of land for constructing Zubeen’s Samadhi Kshetra. We already have a cremation site within the same area, and we only request that the government develop it for local use. Two bighas should be reserved for our community cremation ground. We would be happy if we could contribute to this noble cause,” one of the villagers said.

Garima Saikia Garg Outlines Vision for Zubeen Kshetra

Speaking to the media, Garima Saikia Garg shared a proposed vision for the project, emphasising that the memorial would be more than just a tribute site. “We have designed a plan for Zubeen’s Samadhi Kshetra that will not be limited to lighting diyas or offering prayers. This will be a place deeply connected with nature, where one can come and truly feel Zubeen’s essence. We want it to be technologically and digitally advanced so that future generations can easily learn about his life, work, and legacy. It will be a space where people can find him, in spirit and in art,” Garima said.

Garima urged that the area surrounding the memorial be preserved as a natural and cultural space, free from commercial activities and construction projects. She emphasised that no resorts or business establishments should be allowed nearby, as the intention behind Zubeen Kshetra is to create a place where visitors can truly connect with Zubeen, nature, and Assamese culture.

“We want Zubeen Kshetra to be a place where people experience peace, nature, and culture, a space where they can feel Zubeen’s presence,” Garima said. “We have not finalised the design yet; it is still a proposed plan. For that, we’ll need the expertise of architects to help us develop it further.”

Garima mentioned that the initially allotted 8–10 bighas of land would not be sufficient for the construction, and a larger area would be required. She thanked the locals for their overwhelming support, as many residents have offered 30–40 bighas of land for the project.

She also acknowledged the concerns of local residents who requested that their existing cremation ground be developed alongside the Kshetra. “As the locals have expressed their wish, we will help in constructing their cremation site too,” Garima said, adding that the Karbi community living in the area had discovered a nine-foot living stone and were searching for a larger one to erect as a monolith in Zubeen’s memory.

“We are deeply grateful to the people for their love and support. Zubeen Kshetra will be built with respect to all local communities, because Zubeen belonged to everyone, to the whole of Assam,” she said emotionally.

Garima also reflected on Zubeen’s long connection with Sonapur, recalling that he had once done a photoshoot in the area. “We feel there is definitely a deeper connection here,” she added.

Garima Gets Emotional Ahead of Zubeen’s Final Film

With Zubeen’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ set to release tomorrow, Garima grew emotional, saying, “Finally, Zubeen’s dream is coming true. It’s heartbreaking that he isn’t here to see it with his own eyes. If he were, he would have been so happy. But I believe, wherever he is, he’s watching and smiling, seeing his dream fulfilled.”

She added softly, “I’m still not ready to watch the film, but I will have to. We urge everyone who loved Zubeen to support this film, please watch it and help keep his legacy alive.”

Garima further expressed hope that ‘Roi Roi Binale’ would play a pivotal role in advancing Assamese cinema. “This film will mark a significant milestone, and the upcoming Assamese films will be even better. Zubeen’s dream of taking Assamese cinema to greater heights will be realised,” she added.

Museum and Foundation to Keep His Legacy Alive

She further shared that a museum dedicated to Zubeen Garg’s musical works is already being set up, which will preserve his extensive collection of songs and memorabilia. “In the coming days, we will undertake more initiatives to continue his legacy,” she added.

Garima also expressed gratitude to the Assam government for its recent decision to contribute 9% of the GST share from ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to the Kalaguru Foundation, founded by Zubeen himself.

“Through the Kalaguru Foundation, Zubeen used to play football, take up social work, and help people in need. Even in his absence, we will continue his mission, providing education to children and supporting those in need. That is how we will keep his legacy alive,” Garima added.

Upcoming Memorial Events

As Zubeen’s birthday approaches next month, Garima announced that in memory of his birth anniversary, a special sapling drive will be organised from Sonapur to Jagiroad, symbolising the growth and continuity of his legacy. Additionally, a health camp will be held in Sonapur village as part of the commemoration, reflecting Zubeen’s enduring spirit of love, care, and connection with people.

Garima concluded, “Zubeen’s journey was never just about music, it was about love, humanity, and hope. Through these initiatives, we’ll continue the work he began.”

